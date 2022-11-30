Clark and Citadel host Charleston Southern

Citadel Bulldogs (4-3) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3)
The Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road. Citadel ranks sixth in the SoCon allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlik Chavez averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Claudell Harris Jr. is shooting 46.7% and averaging 19.2 points for Charleston Southern.
Clark is averaging 16.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for Citadel.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.