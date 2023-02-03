Clark and Citadel host UNC Greensboro

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-9, 9-2 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-15, 4-7 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Citadel takes on the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Stephen Clark scored 24 points in Citadel’s 75-69 loss to the VMI Keydets. The Bulldogs are 4-7 in home games. Citadel has a 5-10 record against teams over .500.

The Spartans have gone 9-2 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is seventh in the SoCon scoring 69.8 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 17.4 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 14.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Citadel.

Dante Treacy is averaging 7.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

