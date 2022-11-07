Clark, Beekman spark No. 18 Virginia past NC Central 73-61

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman sparked a 15-2 second-half run, and No. 18 Virginia surged past North Carolina Central 73-61 after blowing a 16-point, first-half lead Monday night.
Justin Wright scored 20 and Eric Boone 18 for the Eagles, who closed within 38-30 at the half. They used a 12-0 run just after halftime to go ahead on a basket by Boone with 14:18 to play, quieting the stunned crowd at John Paul Jones Arena.
That lasted less than 20 seconds.
Clark hit a 3 from the top of the key, and Beekman followed quickly with a steal and breakaway, bringing the earlier roars back. After Wright scored for the Eagles to make it 48-46, Beekman hit a 3, Clark fed Caffaro for a dunk in traffic and Vander Plas hit another 3.
It was 58-46, and a repeat of a season-opening loss to Navy last season was averted.
Beekman and Kadin Shedrick also scored 10 for the Cavaliers.
BIG PICTURE
NC Central: Wright was selected to the preseason All-MEAC first team after averaging 20.1 points in league games and 13.7 points overall last year. He hit several long-range 3-pointers and enjoyed the big stage while leading the Eagles back from a 31-15 deficit.
Virginia: Coach Tony Bennett seemed inclined to work the reinforcements in quickly. Freshman Isaac McNeely and Ohio transfer Ben Vander Plas were inserted early, each drawing a boisterous greeting from the crowd. Vander Plas was a star of the Bobcats when they beat Virginia 62-58 in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
UP NEXT
The Eagles remain on the road, playing at Appalachian State on Thursday night.
Virginia remains at home for another 9 p.m. start against Monmouth on Friday.

