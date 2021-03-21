After a scoreless second and third quarter, Clark, on fourth-and-6, ran it in from 22 yards out for a 20-0 lead. Dan Adeboboye’s 10-yard run with 2:11 left sealed it at the end of a nine-play, 70-yard drive that lasted just over five minutes.
Wagner used three quarterbacks — DQ Vinson, Jaalon Frazier, Ryan Yost — who combined to throw for 110 yards and three interceptions.
The Seahawks (0-2, 0-2) got on the board when Chris Collier ran it in from 2-yards out as part of a five-play, 40-yard drive.
___
