CCSU put up 42 first-half points, a season high for the team.
Jamir Coleman had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils (1-15, 0-3). Stephane Ayangma added 15 points. Ian Krishnan had 14 points.
LIU faces Fairleigh Dickinson at home on Saturday. Central Connecticut State takes on Merrimack at home on Saturday.
