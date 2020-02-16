Sergio El Darwich totaled 18 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Black Bears (7-19, 3-9). Andrew Fleming, Nedeljko Prijovic and Ja’Shonte Wright-Mcleish all scored 10 points. Fleming added seven rebounds.

Albany shot 45% from the floor, 34% from 3-point range (12 of 35) and made 8 of 9 free throws. Maine shot 35% overall, 27% from distance (8 of 30) and made 8 of 12 foul shots.

The Great Danes swept the season series after posting a 76-70 win over the Black Bears in the first meeting.

