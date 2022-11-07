Clark leads No. 4 Iowa past Southern, 87-34, in opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark scored 20 points as No. 4 Iowa opened the season with an 87-34 win over Southern on Monday night.
Clark appeared to twist her ankle on a drive to the basket three minutes into the game and had to be helped off the court. She went with a trainer to the training room, but was back on the bench a minute later. Clark then got caught with an elbow after coming back into the game later in the first quarter and suffered a bloody nose.
Iowa center Monika Czinano, back for a fifth season after leading the nation in field-goal percentage the last two seasons, scored 10 points on 3 of 4 shooting, playing just 21 minutes. Freshman Hannah Stuelke added 10 points.
The Hawkeyes had a 19-0 first-half run, holding the Lady Jaguars scoreless for almost 7 ½ minutes. Southern went 11:49 without a field goal in the first half as the Hawkeyes built a 43-15 halftime lead. The Lady Jaguars scored just five second-quarter points, and they shot 21.1% from the field for the game.
Amani McWain led Southern with eight points.
Iowa has never lost a season opener in Lisa Bluder’s 23 seasons as head coach.
THE TAKEAWAY
The Hawkeyes, with all five starters back from last season’s team that shared the Big Ten regular-season title and won the conference tournament, were sluggish in the first eight minutes before Clark got the offense going.
Southern struggled in its first game of a nonconference schedule that includes five road games against Power 5 teams. The Lady Jaguars play at No. 8 Iowa State on Thursday, and play December games at Oregon State, Texas and Oklahoma.
UP NEXT
Southern: At No. 8 Iowa State on Thursday.
Iowa: Hosts Evansville on Thursday.