Caitlin Clark reaches 2K career points; Iowa beats Dartmouth

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark scored 20 points to tie the mark for the quickest Division I player in the men’s or women’s game to reach 2,000 career points on Wednesday in No. 13 Iowa’s 92-54 victory over Dartmouth.
Clark did it in style, too, knocking down her 242nd career 3-pointer. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder called a timeout to celebrate the moment.
The junior, who along with Aliyah Boston of South Carolina were unanimous picks for The Associated Press preseason All-America team, also had 10 rebounds and six assists to help Iowa (10-3) to its fifth straight victory.
Teammate Monika Czinano, who entered with 1,969 career points in 98 games, also scored 20 points for Iowa. McKenna Warnock added 14 points, AJ Ediger scored a career-high 10 points and Kate Martin had a career-high 13 assists.
The Hawkeyes scored 34 points in the first quarter and held Dartmouth to just five points in the second quarter.
Allie Harland led Dartmouth (2-11) with 11 points.
Iowa returns to Big Ten play next week with games against Purdue and Illinois.
___
