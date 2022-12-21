Caitlin Clark reaches 2K career points; Iowa beats Dartmouth

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark scored 20 points to tie the mark for the quickest Division I player in the men’s or women’s game to reach 2,000 career points on Wednesday in No. 13 Iowa’s 92-54 victory over Dartmouth.

Clark hit the career mark in her 75th game, pulling even with former Delaware star and current WNBA standout Elena Delle Donne as the two people to have gotten to 2,000 so quickly since at least the 1999-2000 season, according to ESPN Stats & Info.