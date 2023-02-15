Clark scores 21 in The Citadel's 69-65 victory over Furman

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Stephen Clark scored 21 points to help The Citadel defeat Furman 69-65 on Wednesday night.
Jalen Slawson led the way for the Paladins (21-7, 12-3) with 22 points, two steals and two blocks. Garrett Hien added 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Furman. JP Pegues also had 10 points and five assists. The Paladins broke an eight-game winning streak with the loss.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.