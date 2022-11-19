Clark scores 21, N.C. State beats Elon 74-63

Terquavion Smith added 16 points and Casey Morsell had 15 points and eight rebounds for N.C. State (4-0). Smith made four 3-pointers, and Clark and Morsell each had three.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jack Clark scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Dusan Mahorcic had nine points and 14 rebounds and North Carolina State beat Elon 74-63 on Saturday.

Clark, Smith and Morsell combined to score 31 of N.C. State’s 37 first-half points, and Elon scored 27. The Wolfpack had their lead trimmed to five points four different times in the second half, but Elon couldn’t get any closer.