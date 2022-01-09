Sam Haiby scored 18 points, Alexis Markowski and Jaz Shelley had 14 points each and Ashley Scoggin added 13. Shelley also had 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double this season. The Cornhuskers (13-2, 2-2) lost for the first time at home after nine victories.
A Scoggin 3-pointer gave the Cornhuskers their only lead of the game, 79-78, early in the fourth quarter but Iowa scored the next seven points. Nebraska got within four with 1:26 to go but Czinano scored twice inside and a Clark free throw accounted for the final margin.
Nebraska tied the game with two minutes left in the third quarter. Iowa, however, went into the final period with a 74-70 lead after Clark made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Iowa outshot Nebraska 62% to 40% but the Cornhuskers used 23 offensive rebounds in taking 23 more shots and scored eight more points off turnovers to nearly keep pace.
Warnock hit all five of her 3-point shots in the first half when she scored 17 points. Clark also had 17 points. Iowa had its largest lead of 11 with three minutes remaining in the half after Warnock’s fifth 3-pointer but Nebraska finished on a 7-2 period-ending run capped by Haiby’s 3 to trail 52-46.
Iowa plays at Purdue and Nebraska is at Indiana on Thursday.
__
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25