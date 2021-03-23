Two-time AP All-American guard Rhyne Howard finished with 28 points to lead the Wildcats (18-9). She was 1 of 7 shooting in the first half, but finished 8 of 21 with five 3-pointers, along with eight assists.

AD

After fourth-seeded Kentucky finally got its first basket of the game, Clark passed ahead to Monika Czinano for a breakaway layup. Surrounded by defenders later in the first half, Clark whipped a cross-court pass to McKenna Warnock wide open on the left wing for a 3-pointer that made it 44-20.

AD

A second-team AP All-American who entered the game as the national leader with 26.5 points per game, Clark finished 13 of 21 from the field with six 3-pointers, along with seven rebounds and six assists. Czinano added 14 points and Warnock 10 as the Hawkeyes shot 57% (35 of 61) from the field, including 53% (10 of 19) from beyond the arc.

Iowa led 49-22 at halftime of the River Walk Region game. Clark got the last of her 24 points before the break on two free throws with 3 seconds left.

AD

Dre’Una Edwards added 16 points for Kentucky, and Jazine Massingill had 10.

UP NEXT

Iowa will play No. 1 seed UConn or No. 8 Syracuse in the Sweet 16.

KENTUCKY’S 11

Like Iowa, the biggest run for Kentucky was 11 points in a row. The Wildcats’ long spurt came in a 2 1/2-minute span in the third quarter that included six consecutive made free throws. When Massengill’s layup capped it, they were still down 55-39. Iowa responded with a 3-pointer by Warnock and a three-point play by Clark.

AD

IMPRESSIVE IMPROVEMENT

Iowa entered the game ranked dead last in scoring defense — 336th out of 336 teams — allowing 80.2 points per game. The Hawkeyes were 315th in field goal defense at 44.5%. Kentucky shot only 21.6% in the first half (8 of 37) and finished 35.1% (26 of 74).

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25