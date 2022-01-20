Sabrina Ionescu, who finished at Oregon in 2020, is the NCAA record holder with eight triple-doubles in a season and 26 in a career.
Monika Czinano had 23 points and seven rebounds as Iowa dominated the boards 51-23. Gabbie Marshall added 16 points of 6-of-7 shooting. The Hawkeyes were 9 of 17 from 3-point range (53%) and shot 59% (40 of 68) overall.
Sara Scalia scored 15 points for Minnesota (9-10, 2-5), which was 4 of 19 from 3-point range and shot 33% (21 of 63).
Clark had 15 points in the second quarter, helping Iowa take a 47-34 lead at the half. She was one of three Hawkeyes with 10 points in the third quarter when they outscored Minnesota 37-12.
Iowa had runs of 10-0, 11-0 and another 10-0 in the third quarter before scoring the first 10 points of the fourth quarter. Clark had four points in the fourth but had five assists and five rebounds as the Hawkeyes had a 21-3 scoring advantage.
