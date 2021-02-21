Chauncey Hawkins had 22 points for the Terriers (8-9, 8-8). Unique McLean added 15 points and six rebounds. Larry Moreno had 12 points.
The Pioneers evened the season series against the Terriers with the win. St. Francis (N.Y.) defeated Sacred Heart 88-76 on Saturday.
___
___
