Nana Opoku had 19 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Mountaineers (5-7, 4-4). Damian Chong Qui added nine points, eight rebounds and six assists. Malik Jefferson had 11 rebounds. Chong Qui was 1 of 5 from distance and 4 of 18 overall.
Chong Qui hit a 3-pointer that pulled Mount St. Mary’s to 57-56 with 41.1 seconds left and, after two other Clark free throws, Opoku tipped in a missed 3 to again cut the gap to one, 59-58 with 3.2 seconds on the clock.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.