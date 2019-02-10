SPOKANE, Wash. — Brandon Clarke scored 24 points and blocked three shots as No. 4 Gonzaga routed Saint Mary’s 94-46 on Saturday night for its 14th consecutive victory.

Rui Hachmiura added 18 points and Filip Petrusev had 15 for Gonzaga (23-2, 10-0 West Coast), which is likely to move up in The AP poll after No. 3 Virginia lost to No. 2 Duke earlier Saturday.

Tommy Kuhse scored 12 points and Malik Fitts 11 for Saint Mary’s (15-10, 6-4), which has lost 14 of its past 17 games against Gonzaga.

Saint Mary’s Jordan Ford, the leading scorer in the WCC, was held to eight points.

The Gaels shot just 25.9 percent as Gonzaga’s defense prevented them from getting clean looks. The Bulldogs shot 58 percent.

Gonzaga scored the first 11 points of the game and jumped to a 19-6 lead by making its first seven shots.



Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots between Saint Mary’s forward Matthias Tass (11) and guard Tanner Krebs (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Young Kwak/Associated Press)

Gonzaga led 30-10 midway through the first.

Corey Kispert and Norvell hit consecutive 3-pointers to ignite a 17-2 run that lifted Gonzaga to a 53-20 lead at halftime. Saint Mary’s was scoreless for the final 4:38 of the first half, missing six of seven shots.

The Gaels shot just 20 percent in the first (6 of 30), while Gonzaga was shooting 60.7 percent from the field and making 14 of 16 free throws.

Clarke scored 12 points early in the second half as Gonzaga pushed the lead beyond 40 points at 74-33.

The Gaels did not threaten after that.

Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie, who limped off the floor on Thursday and did not return, suffered a torn ligament in his right foot and is out indefinitely, the team said prior to the game.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Mary’s: The Gaels, tied for third in the conference, dealt the Zags a rare home loss last season ... Jordan Ford averages 21 points and Malik Fitts 19 points per game. ... Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga have met in the WCC tournament finals for seven of the past 10 years.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs are seeking a seventh consecutive regular season WCC crown, and outscoring league foes by 29 points ... Gonzaga leads the nation in scoring at 91 ppg. ... Clarke leads the nation in field goal shooting at 68.5 percent. ... Gonzaga has won 21 straight home games.

UP NEXT

Saint Mary’s plays at Santa Clara on Thursday.

Gonzaga plays at Loyola Marymount on Thursday.

