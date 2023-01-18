Clark's record night lifts No. 10 Virginia past Hokies 78-68

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kihei Clark had 20 points and became Virginia’s career victories leader as a player with No. 111 as the No. 10 Cavaliers handed Virginia Tech its sixth straight loss, 78-68 on Wednesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Armaan Franklin added 15 points and Jayden Gardner 12 for the Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Clark was tied with Mamadi Diane (2017-20) on the overall victories list and with 64 career ACC wins.

Darius Maddox led the Hokies (11-7, 1-6) with 13 points and Grant Basile had 12. Virginia Tech’s losing streak has come winning 11 of its first 12 games.

Jayden Gardner’s basket to open the second-half scoring gave Virginia its biggest lead to that point at 42-31, but the Hokies got it back to single digits on the strength of their 3-point shooting until Gardner’s three-point play with 7:16 left made it 65-55.

A 3-pointer by Isaac McKneely moments later pushed the lead back to 11, but Basile made the Hokies’ 10th 3 to make it 68-60 before Clark hit a 3-pointer and Reece Beekman followed with a three-point play with 3:52 left, and the Cavaliers finished it.

Virginia Tech finished 12 for 27 from 3-point territory.

The Hokies used an 11-0 run in the first half to lead 21-19, but Virginia canceled that with a 21-10 run to close the half.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: Hokies big man Grant Basile played only 6 1/2 minutes in the first half after drawing a pair of fouls. He avoided further trouble after halftime.

Virginia: The Cavaliers made a concerted effort to attack the rim against the Hokies guards. Virginia scored 26 of its 40 first-half points in the paint and had eight second-chance points. They finished with 36 points in the paint and 11 second-chance points.

UP NEXT

The Hokies are back on the road at No. 19 Clemson on Saturday.

The Cavaliers are on the road at Wake Forest on Saturday.

