Claude and Western Carolina host UNC Greensboro

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-7) at Western Carolina Catamounts (7-6) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Tyzhaun Claude scored 21 points in Western Carolina’s 117-50 victory over the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles. The Catamounts have gone 3-2 at home. Western Carolina leads the SoCon with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Claude averaging 5.4.

The Spartans are 1-4 on the road. UNC Greensboro is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Jackson averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Claude is shooting 51.8% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Western Carolina.

Advertisement

Keondre Kennedy is shooting 41.8% and averaging 13.5 points for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article