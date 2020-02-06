Zeke Moore paced the Cougars (5-19, 2-9) with 13 points and seven rebounds.
Morehead State shot 23% in the first half (7 of 30) before sinking 17 of 29 shots in the second half (59%). SIU-Edwardsville shot 20% (7 of 35) in the first half and 41% after intermission.
