Clay and Tennessee State host Tennessee Tech

Tennessee State Tigers (10-8, 2-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-11, 3-2 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State takes on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Jr. Clay scored 21 points in Tennessee State’s 77-66 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks. The Golden Eagles are 6-3 on their home court. Tennessee Tech ranks fifth in the OVC in team defense, giving up 71.9 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Tigers are 2-3 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State scores 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Golden Eagles and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Sebree is shooting 47.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Golden Eagles. Tyrone Perry is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Clay is shooting 43.7% and averaging 17.9 points for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 84.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

