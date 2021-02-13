Tennessee Tech posted a season-high 25 assists and scored a season-high 44 points before halftime.
Jordan Skipper-Brown scored a career-high 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Panthers (7-16, 4-12). Marvin Johnson added 19 points. Mack Smith had 11 points.
