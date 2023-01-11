Clay leads Missouri State against Illinois State after 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Missouri State Bears (8-8, 4-2 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (7-10, 2-4 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois State -3.5; over/under is 128 BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits the Illinois State Redbirds after Donovan Clay scored 20 points in Missouri State’s 74-61 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Redbirds are 4-4 on their home court. Illinois State is sixth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.3 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Bears are 4-2 in MVC play. Missouri State ranks ninth in the MVC with 11.8 assists per game led by Matthew Lee averaging 4.0.

The Redbirds and Bears match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Lewis is averaging 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Redbirds. Darius Burford is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Chance Moore is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 13 points. Clay is averaging 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

