Clay leads Tennessee State against Southeast Missouri State after 33-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (11-10, 3-5 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (10-11, 5-3 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southeast Missouri State -6.5; over/under is 154 BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State plays the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Jr. Clay scored 33 points in Tennessee State’s 89-77 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Redhawks are 5-3 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers have gone 3-5 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State averages 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Redhawks and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Clark is averaging 6.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Redhawks. Phillip Russell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Clay is averaging 18.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

