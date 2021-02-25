Mike Peake scored a career-high 25 points and had 12 rebounds for the Governors (14-11, 10-9). Terry Taylor added 17 points and three blocks. Jordyn Adams had 12 points.
The Golden Eagles evened the season series against the Governors. Austin Peay defeated Tennessee Tech 72-69 on Jan. 21.
