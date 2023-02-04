Clay scores 17 as UIC downs Evansville 70-61

Clay also had five rebounds for the Flames (10-15, 2-12 Missouri Valley Conference). Jace Carter scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds. Trevante Anderson was 5 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds. The victory broke a 10-game slide for the Flames.