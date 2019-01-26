GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Jr. Clay and Corey Tillery nailed late back-to-back treys to give Tennessee Tech enough cushion to hold off Eastern Kentucky 91-85 on Saturday night to halt a four-game losing streak.

Eastern Kentucky was up 83-82 after Kelvin Robinson made two free throws with 3:29 remaining. Clay dropped in his 3 on the next possession and Tillery followed with 2:27 remaining for an 88-83 advantage. Eastern Kentucky’s Houston King hit a jump shot to close to 88-85 with 34 seconds left. Clay and Jared Sherfield made three free throws to seal the win.

The Colonels led throughout the second half until Tillery drained a 3-pointer to go ahead 62-61 at the 10:35 mark. Eastern Kentucky retook the lead after a Tre King tip-in. The teams swapped the lead until Clay and Tillery gave the Golden Eagles the lead for good.

Clay made 3 from deep to finish with 22 points to go with nine rebounds and eight assists for Tennessee Tech (7-14, 3-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Tillery finished with 18 points, making 5 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Nick Mayo had 29 points and nine rebounds for Eastern Kentucky (10-11, 3-5).

