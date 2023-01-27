Clayton and Iona host Siena

Iona Gaels (13-6, 6-2 MAAC) at Siena Saints (13-7, 7-2 MAAC)
The Saints have gone 6-2 at home. Siena is 1-1 in one-possession games.
The Gaels have gone 6-2 against MAAC opponents. Iona is third in the MAAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Nelly Junior Joseph averaging 3.4.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum is shooting 46.3% and averaging 15.8 points for the Saints. Jackson Stormo is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Siena.
Daniss Jenkins is shooting 42.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Gaels. Clayton is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iona.
LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.
Gaels: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.