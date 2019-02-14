Coppin State (5-21, 5-6) vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (4-23, 2-10)

William P Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Dejuan Clayton and Coppin State will go up against Bryan Urrutia and Maryland Eastern Shore. Clayton has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.2 over his last five games. Urrutia is averaging 12.2 points and 5.8 assists over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Coppin State’s Lamar Morgan, Chad Andrews-Fulton and Cedric Council Jr. have combined to score 37 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 47 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.

MEAC IMPROVEMENT: The Eagles have scored 71.8 points per game and allowed 73.4 points per game across 11 conference games. Those are both substantial improvements over the 57.1 points scored and 80.5 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Clayton has either made or assisted on 57 percent of all Coppin State field goals over the last three games. Clayton has accounted for 22 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Maryland Eastern Shore is 0-22 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 4-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

STREAK STATS: Coppin State has lost its last three road games, scoring 72.3 points, while allowing 78.7 per game.

CLAMPING DOWN: Coppin State’s defense has forced 12.1 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 16.2 takeaways over its last five games.

