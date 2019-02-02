BALTIMORE — DeJaun Clayton scored 16 points, Lamar Morgan had 15 points and their clutch play in the final minute helped Coppin State defeat crosstown rival Morgan State 73-71 on Saturday.

Clayton’s 3-point play gave the Eagles a 72-67 lead with 27 seconds remaining and Morgan’s free throw with six seconds remaining gave Coppin State a four-point margin. Morgan State’s Martez Cameron made a layup at the buzzer for the final margin.

Cedric Council added 13 points and seven rebounds for Coppin State (5-19, 5-4 MEAC). Clayton had eight assists and six rebounds.

Sherwyn Devonish had 19 points and six rebounds for Morgan State (8-14, 3-6). Stanley Davis, Kyson Rawls and Cameron scored 10 each, with Davis adding eight rebounds and four steals.

Morgan State led 35-28 at halftime and maintained the lead for the first 12-plus minutes of the second half. After three ties, Coppin State took its first lead of the second half, 62-59, when Kent Auslander made a 3-pointer with 4:28 remaining. Morgan State tied the game twice after that but did not regain the lead.

The schools are separated by five miles across the city of Baltimore. Coppin State leads the series 55-31.

