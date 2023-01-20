Clayton puts up 21 as Iona defeats Manhattan 84-76 in OT

RIVERDALE, N.Y. — Nelly Junior Joseph got to the basket for three layups in overtime to help Iona pull out an 84-76 win over Manhattan on Friday night.

Walter Clayton Jr. scored 21 points and added six rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Gaels (13-6, 6-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Berrick JeanLouis added 18 points while going 6 of 10 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Junior Joseph shot 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 15 points.