Clayton scores 19, Iona downs Canisius 80-59

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Walter Clayton Jr.’s 19 points helped Iona defeat Canisius 80-59 on Friday night.
Tahj Staveskie led the Golden Griffins (5-18, 3-11) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and three steals. Jamir Moultrie added 11 points for Canisius. Xzavier Long also put up nine points and six rebounds. The loss is the sixth straight for the Golden Griffins.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Sunday. Iona visits Niagara while Canisius hosts Quinnipiac.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.