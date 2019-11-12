Clayton’s layup with 5:07 remaining put Coppin State up for good, 63-61. The Hawks trailed 40-31 with 19:51 to play.

Kamar McKnight had 14 points for Coppin State (1-2). Andrew Robinson added 13 points. Jordan Hardwick had 10 rebounds for the visitors.

Tate Hall had 23 points and six rebounds for the Ramblers (1-2). Cameron Krutwig added 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Lucas Williamson, whose 16 points per game coming into the contest led the Ramblers, shot only 17 percent for the game (2 of 12).

Coppin State plays Northern Illinois on the road on Friday. Loyola of Chicago takes on Saint Joseph’s at home on Saturday.

