Clayton scores 28, Iona takes down Mount St. Mary's 80-68

EMMITSBURG, Md. — Walter Clayton Jr.’s 28 points helped Iona defeat Mount St. Mary’s 80-68 on Friday night.
The Mountaineers (10-19, 6-12) were led by Jalen Benjamin, who posted 27 points. Malik Jefferson added 12 points and seven rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s. Deandre Thomas also had 12 points and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Sunday. Iona hosts Siena while Mount St. Mary’s travels to play Rider.
