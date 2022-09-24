Clement's 4 TDs lead Northwestern State past Lamar, 35-27

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Zachary Clement threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth as Northwestern State scored 28 straight points to earn a 35-27 win over Lamar on Saturday in a game that featured two teams in search of their first win.

Clement started the Demons’ comeback by hitting Javon Antonio with back-to-back touchdowns to take the lead, 14-10. Clement ran 35 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-10 at intermission. Clements hooked up with Scooter Adams on an 80-yard touchdown bomb early in the third quarter. Esqueda snapped the Northwestern State run by booting a 25-yard field goal for Lamar, but Kennieth Lacy ran 55 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the third quarter to give the Demons (1-3, 1-0 Southland Conference) a 35-13 lead.