Clemons and Campbell host South Carolina Upstate

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-10, 1-3 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-7, 3-1 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina Upstate -1.5; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Ricky Clemons scored 21 points in Campbell’s 58-55 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 6-0 in home games. South Carolina Upstate ranks ninth in the Big South with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Trae Broadnax averaging 3.3.

The Fighting Camels have gone 1-3 against Big South opponents. Campbell ranks seventh in the Big South shooting 33.1% from deep. Wesley Johnson leads the Fighting Camels shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmir Langlais is averaging 7.2 points for the Spartans. Jordan Gainey is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Clemons is shooting 52.5% and averaging 12.8 points for the Fighting Camels. Joshua Lusane is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

