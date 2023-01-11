Clemons and Campbell host South Carolina Upstate

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-10, 1-3 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-7, 3-1 Big South)
The Spartans are 6-0 in home games. South Carolina Upstate ranks ninth in the Big South with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Trae Broadnax averaging 3.3.
The Fighting Camels have gone 1-3 against Big South opponents. Campbell ranks seventh in the Big South shooting 33.1% from deep. Wesley Johnson leads the Fighting Camels shooting 100% from 3-point range.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmir Langlais is averaging 7.2 points for the Spartans. Jordan Gainey is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.
Clemons is shooting 52.5% and averaging 12.8 points for the Fighting Camels. Joshua Lusane is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.
Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.
