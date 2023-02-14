Clemons, Campbell Fighting Camels to host Harris and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-17, 4-10 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (11-15, 6-8 Big South) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Claudell Harris Jr. and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers take on Ricky Clemons and the Campbell Fighting Camels in Big South action Wednesday. The Fighting Camels are 6-6 in home games. Campbell is eighth in the Big South with 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Clemons averaging 7.3.

The Buccaneers are 4-10 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern has a 6-11 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clemons is averaging 13.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Camels. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

RJ Johnson is averaging 7.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Buccaneers. Harris is averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article