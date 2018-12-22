ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Chris Clemons made six 3-pointers and scored 36 points, helping Campbell hold off Alabama State 70-69 on Saturday in the St. Pete Shootout.

Campbell was ahead 68-52 with 5:56 left but didn’t score again until Clemons’ floater with just over a minute left for a five-point lead. Reginald Gee answered with a 3-pointer and after Clemons missed a 3, Gee made 1 of 2 free throws with 26 seconds left.

Clemons was off on another 3 and Alabama State’s desperation shot at the buzzer was off.

Andrew Eudy added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Campbell (6-6). Clemons, who entered as the Division I scoring leader at 30 points per game, was 14 of 26 from the field, including 6 of 17 from distance.

Campbell trailed by seven early in the first half but used a 21-5 run for a nine-point lead with seven minutes left before the break. Alabama State closed the half by scoring six unanswered points to pull to 33-30.

Jacoby Ross scored 25 points with five 3-pointers for Alabama State (2-9). Gee added 24 points, making 10 of 13 shots, and Fausto Pichardo grabbed 10 rebounds.

