Clemons leads Campbell against Radford

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Campbell Fighting Camels (13-16, 8-9 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (17-13, 11-6 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Radford -5.5; over/under is 130 BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays the Radford Highlanders after Ricky Clemons scored 34 points in Campbell’s 95-93 overtime loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Highlanders have gone 9-3 in home games. Radford is 7-8 against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Camels have gone 8-9 against Big South opponents. Campbell ranks seventh in the Big South shooting 33.5% from downtown. Wesley Johnson leads the Fighting Camels shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaQuan Smith is averaging 13.6 points for the Highlanders. Bryan Antoine is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Clemons is scoring 13.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Fighting Camels. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 12.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article