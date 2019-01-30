RADFORD, Va. — Chris Clemons scored 39 points and capped a remarkable rally with a shot from well behind the 3-point line that gave Campbell a 68-67 win over Radford on Wednesday night, snapping the Highlanders’ eight-game winning streak.

Clemons, the nation’s leading scorer, hit two 3-pointers and two free throws and teammates Cory Gensler and Andrew Eudy each made 3s, as the Camels (12-9, 5-2 Big South) outscored Radford 14-4 in the final two minutes.

Radford (15-7, 7-1), which was 9-0 at home, made just 2 of 6 free throws during that time with a turnover and 1-of-2 shooting from the field. It was a missed free throw with 6.2 seconds left that led to the 30-foot game-winner.

Radford had a 54-39 lead midway through the second half but Clemons scored 17 points in the last 7:15.

Clemons, coming off a 14-point game, his lowest output of the season, was 11 of 22 from the field, going 8 of 15 behind the arc, and was 9 of 11 from 3-point range. Clemons passed three players on the NCAA career-scoring list for 16th with 2,836 points. One of the players he passed is Mike Daum of South Dakota State (2,803), who plays Thursday night.

