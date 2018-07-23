Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney answers a question during a news conference at the NCAA Atlantic Coast Conference college football media day in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 19, 2018. (Chuck Burton/Associated Press)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Clemson is once again the favorite to win another Atlantic Coast Conference title.

In voting results released Monday, the Tigers were the pick to win the league and the Atlantic Division, while Miami was selected as the favorite to win the Coastal Division. Clemson won its third straight league title last year by beating the Hurricanes in the championship game.

Clemson was picked to win the overall league title by 139 of the 148 voting media members last week during the league’s media days. The Tigers received all but three votes in a separate vote for the division race, with the others going to second-place Florida State (one) and third-place North Carolina State (two).

Miami received 122 first-place votes in its division race, far ahead of Virginia Tech (16).

