Clemson had a streak of reaching the CFB playoffs in six consecutive season’s end. The Tigers, under coach Dabo Swinney, finished first in the AP Poll in 2016 and 2018, second in 2015 and 2019, third in 2020 and fourth in 2017. … Iowa State running back Breece Hall, the nation’s leader in scoring (138) and touchdowns (23), will not play after announcing his plans to enter the NFL draft. He ran for 1,472 yards and 20 TDs in 2021. … The Cyclones are playing in a school-record fifth-straight bowl game. … Clemson ended the regular season No. 9 in the nation in total defense (308.4), while Iowa State was 10th (309.2). … The Tigers won seven of eight after a 2-2 start.