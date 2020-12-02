Clemson (3-0) shot 47% from the field, scored 25 points off 24 S.C. State turnovers and had a 36-13 advantage in bench points.
Clemson received four votes in the the AP Top 25 poll on Monday after victories over Mississippi State and Purdue in the Space Coast Challenge.
Aamir Simms, who was named the tournament MVP after scoring 24 points in the title game, had eight points, four rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes against S.C. State.
Sebastian Guitian had 10 points and six rebounds for S.C. State (0-3).
