Clemson police said the mail carrier sustained severe injuries in the wreck and “will require months or longer for recovery.”
Davis was not injured in the accident. The school said Davis remains with the program and will be subject to internal discipline, per the Clemson Student-Athlete Handbook.
Davis, from Jacksonville, Florida, played in 11 games as a freshman in 2020. The 6-foot defensive back had 13 tackles and broke up two passes, both coming in Clemson’s win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship game a year ago.