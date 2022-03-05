Clemson led for nearly all of the final 11 1/2 minutes but never by more than six. A jumper by Hunter Tyson gave Clemson a 62-59 lead with 32 seconds remaining. Nahiem Alleyne missed two 3-pointers on the Hokies’ next possession and Virginia Tech was forced to foul. It took three fouls to put Clemson in the bonus and with eight seconds remaining Chase Hunter made the front end of his one-and-one for the final score.
Alleyne had 17 points, which included 5 of 10 3-pointers, to lead Virginia Tech (19-12, 11-9). Justyn Mutts had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Hokies, who will be the No. 7 seed in the conference tournament.
Clemson finished 10th.
—-
