Foster called Clemson coach Dabo Swinney that he wanted to come back. “It’s not often you get a call from a great player that you think is gone and he says he’s coming back, so just a great thing,” Swinney said in a statement.
Foster has played in 39 games and made 13 starts from 2017-19. He has 66 career tackles including seven sacks.
Foster said throughout his illness and recovery, doctors couldn’t give him a timetable of when he might feel well enough to play. That’s why, Foster said, he stepped away in February before Clemson began spring workouts.
“If I didn’t come back, it would have been what it is and that would have been the reality of the situation,” Foster said. “But at the end of the day, I am happy that I’m getting better and I want to come back and play.”
If Foster can return to form, he’ll be part of a defense that finished 15th nationally in yards allowed, giving up just 326 a game.
