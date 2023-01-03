Clemson defensive lineman Bresee declares for NFL draft

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee is heading to the NFL.
Later in the season, Bresee was treated for a kidney infection. In all, he missed four games and finished the season with 15 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks.
Bresee was ranked the No. 1 college prospect three years ago and was named the Atlantic Coast Conference defensive rookie of the year after 2020.
His second season was cut short after he tore his ACL four games in and missed the rest of 2021.
Bresee, in his post, thanked his teammates, coaches and fans for his time with the Tigers. “Although I’m excited for this next chapter of my football journey,” he wrote, “I will always be a Clemson Tiger.”
