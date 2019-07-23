GREENSBORO, N.C. — Clemson is dominating the preseason all-Atlantic Coast Conference football team.

The reigning national champions placed 13 players on the 27-player team released Tuesday by the league following a vote of 173 media members last week at the conference’s media days.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was picked as the preseason player of the year with 127 votes. Lawrence started the Tigers’ final 11 games in 2018 and threw for 30 touchdowns with four interceptions while leading them to their second national title since 2016.

Joining him on the preseason all-ACC team were 2018 league player of the year Travis Etienne at running back, receivers Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross, four offensive linemen and five defensive players.

Boston College’s AJ Dillon joined Etienne in the backfield.

