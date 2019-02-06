CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson will be without defensive tackles Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams for spring practice due to injuries.

Pinckney had surgery on his pectoral muscle since Clemson’s national championship victory last month. Williams hurt his leg while playing intramural basketball and will need a screw put in, coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday.

Both Pinckney and Williams, who were backups this year to All-American Christian Wilkins and all-Atlantic Coast Conference player Dexter Lawrence, are expected to start this season. Wilkins was a senior this past season while Lawrence, a junior, chose to enter the NFL draft.

Pinckney is a 6-foot-1, 300 pound junior who played in 15 games last season while Williams is a 6-4, 310 pound sophomore who played in 12 games.

Swinney said both will be ready for summer workouts.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.