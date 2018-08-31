ATLANTA — Clemson and Georgia will renew their rivalry when they open the 2024 season at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The rivals will play for the 65th time in the annual Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, set for Aug. 31, 2024.

Georgia beat Clemson 45-21 in 2014 in the last meeting between the schools. The Southern rivals played 24 times in a span of 26 years from 1962-87.

Georgia is scheduled to play Virginia in the 2020 opener in Atlanta and Oregon in the 2022 game. The Bulldogs lost to Boise State in 2011 and beat North Carolina in 2016 in their previous opening games in Atlanta.

Clemson lost to Alabama 34-10 in the 2008 inaugural kickoff game and beat Auburn 26-19 in the 2012 game.

Auburn will play Washington in this year’s kickoff game on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org/poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.