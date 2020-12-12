Jonathan Baehre scored six of Clemson’s 10 straight points to pull away in the final six minutes. Baehre’s layup with 42 seconds left capped the run at 64-55.
The Crimson Tide (3-2) trailed almost the entire second half, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Jordan Bruner and John Petty Jr. sparked a 16-3 run that gave Alabama the lead at 55-54 on Herbert Jones’s basket with 6:10 left. Petty had eight of his 10 points during the run.
Jones led the Crimson Tide with 17 points, including 11-of-12 shooting from the foul line.
___
